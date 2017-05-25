Across the U.S.A.

Heart-wrenching video shows a little boy’s plea for people to stop hurting one another

Article will continue after advertisement

A Facebook video featuring kindergartner, Jeffrey Laney, urging people to end violence and violent crime has gone viral.

According to KTVI, Laney’s mother, who posted the video, said she hopes that the video will affect those whose actions kill innocent children.

RELATED: A Georgia man who killed his sister’s boyfriend over some Hot Pockets is headed to jail

“We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones,” Leanndra Cheatham told KTVI.

Cheatham told CNN that her 16-year-old cousin was shot to death last month.


Read more at KTVI.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement