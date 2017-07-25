Heat and yeast activate a truckload of dough, causing a messy spill on a Washington highway

What’s it take to get a rise out of Washington State Public Information Officer Brooke Bova? More than a truckload of dough, at least.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you come upon a dough truck losing dough all over the freeway,” she said in a video uploaded to Twitter on Monday, July 24.

When you think you've seen it all….dough! The heat is making it rise! pic.twitter.com/XpA5UAJyj7 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

The truck’s driver told Ofc. Bova that a combination of summer heat and active yeast caused the dough to expand, bursting from the truck and splattering onto northbound lanes of I-5. The spill happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday.





The wet, expanding mess posed no hazard to drivers and WREG reports that no one was injured.

Whole-y grain Batman! It's messy but it's not a hazard! I'm on a roll. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/M5ntoirtJG — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

To her credit, Bova maintained a good sense of humor about the incident, captioning it “the great dough rising.”