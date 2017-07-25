Heat and yeast activate a truckload of dough, causing a messy spill on a Washington highway

What’s it take to get a rise out of Washington State Public Information Officer Brooke Bova? More than a truckload of dough, at least.
“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you come upon a dough truck losing dough all over the freeway,” she said in a video uploaded to Twitter on Monday, July 24.
The truck’s driver told Ofc. Bova that a combination of summer heat and active yeast caused the dough to expand, bursting from the truck and splattering onto northbound lanes of I-5. The spill happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday.
The wet, expanding mess posed no hazard to drivers and WREG reports that no one was injured.
To her credit, Bova maintained a good sense of humor about the incident, captioning it “the great dough rising.”