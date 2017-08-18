Heather Heyer’s mother reveals why she is refusing to talk to President Trump

Susan Bro said that she would not speak to President Trump following his reversion to the “many sides” comment he made regarding the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bro lost her daughter, Heather Heyer, after James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Bro said that she initially missed the president’s call during her daughter’s funeral, but that she made the final decision to not speak to the president following his comments:

"Have you talked to [Pres. Trump] directly yet?" – @RobinRoberts "I have not and now I will not." – Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer pic.twitter.com/TlqplPyi3J — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 18, 2017

In the Tuesday press conference where Trump reverted back to his initial comments, he revealed that he had not contacted Bro or any other member of Heyer’s family, despite her death occurring three days prior.

The events in Charlottesville also claimed the lives of two Virginia state troopers, who died in a related helicopter crash.

The full interview is below: