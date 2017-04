A Warren Police Department official told WXYZ that Dennis Grantham, 54, robbed a bank in Warren Wednesday afternoon. He got away with $300, but didn’t go very far, stopping a block away at a tavern for a beer.

Grantham did not resist arrest, according to police. He has a lengthy criminal record, with six prior felony convictions, according to WXYZ.