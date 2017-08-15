Here’s the anti-CNN tweet that President Trump had to quickly delete

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump re-tweeted and then quickly deleted an edited cartoon that showed a figure with CNN’s logo placed over its head getting hit by an oncoming train. Trump shared the image less than 24 hours after ridiculing CNN’s Jim Acosta on live television. As he has in the past, Trump decried Acosta and CNN as “fake news” while he refused to answer a question from the reporter.

“I like real news, not fake news,” Trump said. “You are fake news.”

Shortly after the president retweeted the cartoon, it was pulled down from his account.





Kyle Griffin of MSNBC was among the reporters to capture the image.

Trump shared the image of someone being hit by a train one day after publicly mourning the death of Heather Heyer. Heyer was struck and killed by a speeding car during a rally against racism in Charlottesville, Va.