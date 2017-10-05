Here’s the first gun-related ban that could result from the Las Vegas massacre

Gun owners have been bracing to hear about repercussions of the Las Vegas shooting, and the first may be on its way.

A Thursday report from the Associated Press indicated that a ban of “bump stocks” could happen soon. Sergeant Kevin Hoffman, a veteran Infantry Machine Gunner and Small Arms Repair Technician, explained to Rare how the bump stock allows a gun to perform like an automatic weapon.

“A bump stock is an attachment that when used properly utilizes the weapon’s recoil to allow a person’s finger to depress the trigger rapidly, simulating automatic fire,” Sergeant Hoffman said.





Because of this modification, some elected officials believe bump stocks don’t serve the public any good.

“If somebody can essentially convert a semi-automatic weapon by buying one of these and utilizing it and cause the kind of mayhem and mass casualties that we saw in Las Vegas, that’s something of obvious concern that we ought to explore,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told reporters this week.

RELATED: The Las Vegas shooters’s girlfriend reveals how little she knew of the massacre he plotted

As the number two Republican in the United States Senate, Cornyn’s comments could indicate that legislation is on the horizon.

Cornyn, who identifies himself as proud gun owner, alluded that the bump stock is more novelty than convention, saying that he doesn’t “understand the use of this bump stock, and that’s another reason to have a hearing.”

Cornyn’s comments were echoed by his Senate colleagues in the Democratic Party, who may propose broader bans.

“Mr. and Mrs. America, you have to stand up, you have to say, ‘Enough is enough,’” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said this week. “Why can’t we keep a weapon from becoming a military-grade weapon?”

Rep. David Cicilline, (D-R.I.), has introduced a bill in the House that would ban the bump stock.