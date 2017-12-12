Menu
roger goodell colin kaepernick Read this Next

Here's what the most powerful man in the NFL said about Colin Kaepernick being "blackballed" from the league
Advertisement

After pledging to represent the United States but not President Trump at the 2018 Winter Olympics, skier Lindsey Vonn is opening up about some of the backlash she’s been receiving since.


“I’ve received a tremendous amount of feedback, both positive and negative, about my recent CNN interview,” she explained in a long Instagram post. “The point that I was trying to articulate is that all Olympic athletes represent their nation as a whole, and are not representatives of their government or any specific political figure or party. None of us work tirelessly for years on end to compete in the Olympics on behalf of Democrats or Republicans. The Olympics are a non-political event, a chance for everyone to put aside their differences and be on the same ‘team.’ That does not mean that Olympic athletes don’t have political opinions.”

RELATED: “Fox & Friends” hosts give “un-American” Lindsey Vonn a mouthful after her remarks on Trump and the Olympics

“As for myself, my recent comments opened up my eyes as to how divided we are right now,” she continued. “It is hurtful to read comments where people are hoping I break my neck or that God is punishing me for being ‘anti-Trump.’ We need to find a way to put aside our differences and find common ground in communicating. Is it wrong to hope for a better world?”

Vonn made headlines last week when she told CNN, “I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

RELATED: U.S. Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn voices harsh words for President Trump

The skier was immediately criticized for the remarks and was even branded “un-American” by one of the president’s favorite news programs “Fox & Friends.” Now, she’s insisting that she is indeed “proud to be an American.”

“As an American, I am extremely proud that our great nation was founded on principals and ideals where citizens can express our opinions openly. It is a privilege that some others around the world don’t have,” she wrote in her post. “I am proud to be an American, and I want our country to continue to be a symbol of hope, compassion, inclusion and world unity.”

Here’s what people have been saying to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn since publicly rejecting Trump Left: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon Right: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

Kathy Griffin just did a complete 180 on her apology for the mock beheading, and went a step further

Kathy Griffin just did a complete 180 on her apology for the mock beheading, and went a step further

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

Fiery school bus crash leaves a small town stunned — one of the victims was just learning how to drive
Across the U.S.A.

Fiery school bus crash leaves a small town stunned — one of the victims was just learning how to drive

,
Police have identified the Texas father and two young kids who died in a horrific murder-suicide
Across the U.S.A.

Police have identified the Texas father and two young kids who died in a horrific murder-suicide

,
Investigators reveal the Donald Trump taunt the NYC bomber posted before he attacked
Across the U.S.A.

Investigators reveal the Donald Trump taunt the NYC bomber posted before he attacked

,
Who the family of the NYC bomber is focusing on in all of this is a major head-scratcher
Across the U.S.A.

Who the family of the NYC bomber is focusing on in all of this is a major head-scratcher

,
Advertisement