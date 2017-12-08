A Texas father had to make the difficult decision to shoot and kill a would-be robber after the man threatened him and his family in a local Popeye’s.





Andres Herrera, 19, entered the restaurant on Wednesday night and first approached 32-year-old Carlos Molina, who was eating with his wife and children, and demanded money from him at gunpoint. Molina explained that he didn’t have any money because he had spent it on their dinner and asked if he would let his family go.

BREAKING: A licensed handgun owner shoots and kills a man who police say attempted to rob a Popeyes on SE Military Dr pic.twitter.com/ekAxeQgKfg — Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) December 7, 2017

RELATED: Intruders jumped an 85-year-old man in his own house, and but he was ready to defend himself

Herrera reportedly agreed before turning towards the cash register and pointing his gun at the manager. As Molina and his family left the establishment, two of his other children exited the bathroom and were met face-to-face with the robber’s gun after he spotted them.

That when the terrified father pulled out his gun and fired off several shots in Herrera’s direction, killing him.

Police officers have indicated that Molina is a licensed handgun owner, and they believe he was acting in defense of a third person.