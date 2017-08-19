High school boys ticked about girls getting dress coded are raising eyebrows with their protest

If you stroll through the hallways of San Benito High School in Hollister, California, you might encounter some interesting outfits.

The school’s dress code bans off-the-shoulder tops that are popular with high school girls, but the boys aren’t having any of it, and they’ve begun wearing the style themselves.

Female students were reprimanded for wearing off-the-shoulder tops when school started again for the year. While the rule has been on the books for years, it’s never been enforced, Yahoo Style reports. A female student told the site that the “administration says that it is for our own safety, but I don’t understand what they are keeping us safe from.”





San Benito Principal Adrian Ramirez says, “It’s been a really good process for me as principal to sit down and hear where issues arose.”

Daily Mail reports that students returned to school on Aug. 10, and pictures were taken on the first two days. A lot of female students wore the trendy tops in their pictures.