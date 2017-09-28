Too sexy for school? Dance team’s costumes are getting people all kinds of hot

A South Florida high school team is going viral, and it’s not because of their dance moves.

The Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s dance team’s costumes have been stirring up some controversy because some believe they’re too sexy for the young students.

Dance costumes or lingerie: Why a controversy is swirling around this high school dance team's uniforms https://t.co/yszFzGyynm pic.twitter.com/Rj0aB2lRyy — Blavity (@Blavity) September 27, 2017

Some social media users don’t see a problem with the costumes and say people should be focusing on their dancing, not what they’re wearing.

Everyone on here who thinks it’s a problem need to leave my school alone. What they have on is only a costume and goes with the theme. — Your Goddess (@goddess_tay) September 26, 2017

Nothing is wrong with these girls wanting to dance and play the part their given. The dance teacher sends all her girls to the top dance — Your Goddess (@goddess_tay) September 26, 2017

Love it😍😍😍your skills, the team…ABSOLUTE art🏆🎵❤ — That Girl (@Pj1052) September 23, 2017

Others thought the outfits looked more like lingerie and were not appropriate for girls 18 and younger.

Why are we sexualizing our babies like this? This is ridiculous. Our worth as women is better than this. — Lynette (@18327Lynette) September 24, 2017

Our young girls should not be made to dress provocatively. The fact that some- especially women- can't see this as an issue is problematic — #TakeAKnee (@marclaw69) September 24, 2017

this seriously is crossing the line. I believe this is extreme over-sexualization of children. Garter stockings? — Kinzo Benzo (@KinzoBenzo) September 24, 2017

However, parents and guardians of the students approved of the costumes and don’t see an issue.

“If they’re dancers, they’re entertainers,” one grandparent, Debbie Frasier, told WPLG. “So if you have the same problem, you have the problem with Beyoncé or young child stars who dress that way on national television.”

The school’s principal also released a statement on Tuesday.