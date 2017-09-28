Too sexy for school? Dance team’s costumes are getting people all kinds of hot

A South Florida high school team is going viral, and it’s not because of their dance moves.
The Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s dance team’s costumes have been stirring up some controversy because some believe they’re too sexy for the young students.
Several videos of the teens dancing have been posted online, which sparked the debate.
Some social media users don’t see a problem with the costumes and say people should be focusing on their dancing, not what they’re wearing.
Others thought the outfits looked more like lingerie and were not appropriate for girls 18 and younger.
However, parents and guardians of the students approved of the costumes and don’t see an issue.
“If they’re dancers, they’re entertainers,” one grandparent, Debbie Frasier, told WPLG. “So if you have the same problem, you have the problem with Beyoncé or young child stars who dress that way on national television.”
The school’s principal also released a statement on Tuesday.
“While all the parents of the dancers who participated in the event approved of the attire, we understand the concerns that have been raised and sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused,” Wallace Aristide said, according to WPLG. “Looking ahead, we will implement a more comprehensive and stringent uniform approval process to ensure an appropriate representation of our school.”