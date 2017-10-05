Hillary Clinton didn’t miss a chance to speak on gun control after the Las Vegas shooting

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talked about gun control in response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Speaking on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Clinton said that “the vast majority of Americans and the vast majority of gun owners know we need common sense laws.” Her comments came just a few days after the deadliest shooting in modern American history, which claimed the lives of at least 58 people and injured nearly 500, was carried out during a country music festival in Las Vegas.

“I can’t believe that one whole political party in the greatest country on Earth is totally sold to the gun lobby,” she added.





Following the comments, Clinton spoke of her new book “What Happened.”