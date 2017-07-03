Historians just discovered an important room hidden at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello home

Historians have made a discovery just in time for July 4th holiday.

They have found the living quarters for Sally Hemings, the enslaved woman who was mistress to one of the country’s founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson, NBC News reported.

Hemings is believed to have given birth to six of Jefferson’s children.

The room at Monticello, which was 14 feet, 8 inches by 13 feet, was found next to Jefferson’s bedroom.



It had been converted into a men’s bathroom in 1941.

Historians had used a description from one of Jefferson’s grandsons which said Hemings’ room was in the south wing of Monticello. They started digging and found the original brick, hearth, fireplace and floors that date back to the early 1800s. RELATED: The history of July 4: Celebrating America’s independence

Few details of Hemings have ever come to light. While there are hundreds, if not thousands, of books written about Jefferson and his contemporaries, only four descriptions are known about Hemings, NBC News reported.

One, written by enslaved blacksmith Isaac Granger Jefferson, said at the time that she was “mightly near white […] very handsome, long straight hair down her back.”

The plantation is undergoing a multi-year $35 million restoration to turn the clock back on Monticello to how Jefferson would have known it.