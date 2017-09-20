“Hot single female” found a creative way to get her power back after Irma

By Scott Andera, Palm Beach Post

One Florida woman who lost electricity during Hurricane Irma decided to take an unusual route to get the attention of workers.

Yahoo Lifestyle and WFTS reported that Kynse Angles of Fort Myers, Fla., took some pink spray paint and created a sign reading “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life.”

Wearing a pink tank top, white shorts and heels, she posed next to the sign outside and posted the photo on Instagram and Facebook Sunday.

Angles, 37, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes since childhood, had a kidney and pancreas transplant Sept. 1 before the storm.

Angles told Yahoo Lifestyle she was discharged from a Tampa, Fla., hospital too early because of a rush to release patients before the storm. She said she had problems at a nearby hotel and had to spend the storm and several days afterward at the hospital.

“I said, ‘I want my bed. I’m single. It’s hot outside. I need electricity,’” she said.

Angles said she thought the sign would be funny.

“That was my idea. I like to be humorous,” she told Yahoo.

“I just thought maybe if a lineman got to my neighborhood, they’ll laugh and hook me up first,” Angles told WFTS.

The photo of the sign received hundreds of shares and likes on Facebook.

As it gained traction online, a Fort Myers radio station had Angles on air, which she said also played a big role in her regaining power quickly.

It all worked: Later that day, Angles’ power had been restored.