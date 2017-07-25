Hours after Trump embarrassed Jeff Sessions, Lindsey Graham came out to stand up or his friend

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) defended his longtime friend Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions and Graham served with each other in the United States Senate for many years, and Graham felt the need to come to his friend’s aid. Sessions was criticized by President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Trump wrote on Tuesday.

Graham described Sessions as “one of the most decent people [he’s] ever met in [his] political life.”





“He’s a rock-solid conservative, but above else he believes in the rule of law.”

“Jeff understands that we are a nation of laws, not men. On occasion, I’ve vigorously disagreed with Jeff, but I’ve never once doubted his integrity or sense of fair play.”

Graham stated, “President Trump’s tweet today suggesting Attorney General Sessions pursue prosecution of a former political rival is highly inappropriate.”

Despite their similar party affiliation, Graham has become one of the strongest critics of President Trump in the senate.

Earlier this year, Graham implored Trump to lay off Twitter.

“The president needs to back off here and let the investigation go forward,” Graham said of Trump’s tweets about a DOJ investigation into his campaign’s contact with the Russian government

“I would advise the president not to tweet or comment about the investigation as we go forward.”

After President Trump’s tweets went viral, opinion began to turn on Sessions. Many prominent Twitter users expressed that Sessions was meek for not standing up for himself amid the president’s belittling remarks.

Trump & Sessions, two studies in weakness. Trump won't fire the AG though he wants him gone. Sessions won't stand up for himself. Truly weak — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 25, 2017