Humor and hoaxes go viral as Floridians prepare to take on Hurricane Irma

Floridians are preparing for Hurricane Irma by gathering water, supplies, and, most importantly, humor.

Floridians are fully acknowledging their inclination to ignore any hurricane under a Category 3.

Us Floridians: hurricane Irma who? We don't care about no hurricane *turns into category 5* pic.twitter.com/jOuBEsEbss — morgz ☻ (@moepayne13) September 5, 2017

News: There's a hurricane coming

Floridians: 🆒🍹no worries

News: It's a category 5

Floridians: pic.twitter.com/jb6jGKVfB4 — Shelby Burns (@ShelbyABurns) September 5, 2017

Even though the storm is sure to bring devastation when it makes landfall, some are determined to ride it out.

"Governor Rick Scott declares state of emergency for Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma" Floridians: pic.twitter.com/KjvyalUXde — katie (@katieraynor_) September 4, 2017

Weatherman: Floridians should evacuate Floridians: pic.twitter.com/7fINcdxGwu — Hialeah Heffner (@TheCojoyo) September 6, 2017

Those who have decided to stay face an all too familiar battle before the big storm hits.





Others are finding ways to appease the storm.

Hey Irma, We offer this as a sacrifice. You can have it just don't destroy anything else. Sincerely,

Central Floridians pic.twitter.com/Yu6DSiEwwF — ThingsFloridiansLike (@Things4FLppl) September 5, 2017

Another thing going as viral as the humor is internet hoaxes. Hoaxes can include invented hurricane categories…

LIVE! Hurricane Irma, Strongest Hurricane Recorded Category Six https://t.co/Rr0jIxvFVT — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 6, 2017

(Hint: Category 6 hurricanes do not actually exist.)

…false weather forecasts…

18 U.S.C. §2074 makes it a crime to issue a counterfeit weather forecast, claiming that it was issued by the Weather Bureau. — A Crime a Day (@CrimeADay) September 23, 2014

Keep your eyes out for fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA advisory looks like. Note: forecast only goes out 5 days. #Irma pic.twitter.com/9k87y7jkMz — NWS (@NWS) September 1, 2017

…and even light-hearted “Sharknado” references.