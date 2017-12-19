Jack Brown Produce, Inc. is recalling hundreds of Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples in several states for possible listeria contamination.

The apples were distributed in stores in Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio.





The apples were distributed under the brand name “Apple Ridge,” according to an announcement by the FDA.

The FDA reports the potentially offending apples are labeled as followed on the bag and/or bag-closure clip:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173

Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166 on either the product labels and/or bag-closure clip.

Listeria can be serious and sometimes fatal in children and the elderly. Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The FDA also said that “consumers who have purchased Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious Apples under the brand name ‘Apple Ridge’ on or after December 11, 2017 are urged to destroy the product and contact Jack Brown Produce, Inc. for a full refund.”