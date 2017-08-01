“I wish someone would just shoot him outright” — professor fired after anti-Trump tweet goes viral

A college professor who counts actress Rosie O’Donnell among his followers on social media has been fired by Montclair State University in New Jersey several weeks before he was set to begin a guest lecturer position. Kevin Allred, who has also taught at Rutgers University, was let go after administrators took a Twitter message about President Donald Trump seriously.
“Trump is a fucking joke. This is all a sham. I wish someone would just shoot him outright,” Allred wrote of Trump in a since deleted Twitter message.
RELATED: White House: Anthony Scaramucci out
After backlash from Trump supporters around the globe, Allred was let go by the university. In a series of tweets following his dismissal, the writer and lecturer criticized the school.
“So FYI…Montclair State has fired me before I even started teaching there. congrats to the Trump trolls. but you’re still not special,” Allred wrote on Twitter.
“This is not the fucking gross and politically regressive world i want to live in. trump’s base lashes out and everyone listens. disgusting.”
Allred later called out the school, whose faculty he claims were excited about his liberalism during his interview process.
“In my interview they were super excited about me being young, hip, and calling out power. guess not in practice, huh?” Allred wrote.
Prior to his dismissal, Allred made clear in a series of Twitter posts that he was speaking facetiously when he called for someone to shoot the president. He also critiqued Fox News for “spreading stories” as if Allred was in charge of “some assassination conspiracy.”
In 2015, Allred made headlines after Rutgers University cancelled his popular class “Politicizing Beyoncé.”