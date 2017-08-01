“I wish someone would just shoot him outright” — professor fired after anti-Trump tweet goes viral

A college professor who counts actress Rosie O’Donnell among his followers on social media has been fired by Montclair State University in New Jersey several weeks before he was set to begin a guest lecturer position. Kevin Allred, who has also taught at Rutgers University, was let go after administrators took a Twitter message about President Donald Trump seriously.

“Trump is a fucking joke. This is all a sham. I wish someone would just shoot him outright,” Allred wrote of Trump in a since deleted Twitter message.

After backlash from Trump supporters around the globe, Allred was let go by the university. In a series of tweets following his dismissal, the writer and lecturer criticized the school.