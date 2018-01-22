We’ve all either been the sender or the receiver of a mistaken text, but the fallout from the mistake is usually harmless. That is, unless you accidentally text a Florida police officer while looking for drugs.





According to the Gainesville Police Department, an anonymous individual texting from a New York area code asked where they might find some bud, slang for marijuana. One of their detectives responded with a picture of their badge and a message.

“I think you have the wrong number,” they replied. “Drugs are no good for you.”

The texter sent a flushed emoji and apologized for the error.

But the damage was already done, and the department shared screenshots of the conversation on Facebook with a public service announcement: “If you’re looking to score drugs….please double check the number before you text.”

The comments on the post were a mix of praise, laughter and brief debate over whether or not marijuana deserved to be lambasted as much as it was in the post.

One commenter joked that the texter really meant to ask for a Budweiser.

And, of course, at least one commenter said, “We need to get you guys on iPhones. Friends don’t let friends use Androids.”

Statistics shared by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) show that the penalty for possessing 20 grams of pot or less, a misdemeanor offense in Florida, could potentially lead to incarceration for up to a year and a fine up to $1,000.