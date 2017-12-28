Menu
nathan bedford forrest statue Read this Next

A confederate statue that's been stirring controversy just got a bizarre makeover
Advertisement

68-year-old Bill Vagts wrestled away a black bear last week when it showed up in his Minnesota backyard and attempted to snatch his pet corgi Darla.


Vagts had just let Darla out when the bear emerged out of the woods near his home and almost immediately pounced on the dog. While he usually carries a pistol and keeps a shotgun by his door, he believes he didn’t have time to shoot the bear, so he attacked him.

“He had his jaws on her stomach and her throat. Her eyes were as big as saucers,” he recalled afterward. “If I had thought about it for 2-3 seconds, I would have watched that bear tear my dog apart. I run toward the bear on his right and grab the bear around the neck with both of my arms and pulled him up off my dog.”

RELATED: After downing a six-point buck, a hunter went to retrieve his prize — but a real killer beat him to it

During their battle, Vagts suffered a bite to the abdomen. After he released his arms, the 150-pound, adult black bear ran away. Vagts’s wife later found him in their kitchen washing his stomach wound in the sink. When she asked him what had happened, he simply told her, “I just wrestled a bear.” He is now undergoing a series of rabies shots as precaution, while a more timid Darla is recovering from several wounds.

As for the bear, the animal wandered down the road where it ran into and attacked two carpenters at a cabin. It injured one of them before a sheriff’s deputy tracked and fatally shot it. The state’s Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating why the bear wasn’t hibernating. Vagts, who admitted he wouldn’t recommend wrestling a bear, believes it’s because the bear may have been starving.

“In hindsight, now I look back, I think when I had him down like that and I was holding him, he could have so easily bit higher,” he said. “In light of what he did over at the neighbor’s, it could have been different. But fortunately, we’re all OK.”

“I love that dog,” he said.

RELATED: A bear literally walked into a candy shop, and that’s not the start of a bad joke

In a match between a bear and a 68-year-old man over his beloved pet corgi, here’s who somehow lost Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

Hundreds of apples are being recalled in several states for potential contamination

Hundreds of apples are being recalled in several states for potential contamination

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

A confederate statue that’s been stirring controversy just got a bizarre makeover
Across the U.S.A.

A confederate statue that’s been stirring controversy just got a bizarre makeover

,
TSA agents couldn’t believe their eyes when a holiday traveler tried to bring a dead cougar on his flight
Across the U.S.A.

TSA agents couldn’t believe their eyes when a holiday traveler tried to bring a dead cougar on his flight

,
A father fatally shot who he thought was a car thief on Christmas Eve, but he was horribly wrong
Across the U.S.A.

A father fatally shot who he thought was a car thief on Christmas Eve, but he was horribly wrong

,
New footage shows that the Amish take their snow sports very seriously
Across the U.S.A.

New footage shows that the Amish take their snow sports very seriously

,
Advertisement