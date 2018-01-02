Since the Las Vegas shooting, Walt Disney World has made some big changes to one of its longstanding hotel policies.

The Floridian resort has removed “Do Not Disturb” signs from several of its major hotels. According to the New York Post, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower will no longer feature the messaging, and the company is figuring out whether or not the changes will roll over to its other hotels.





RELATED: We now know exactly how all 58 Las Vegas shooting victims and the gunman lost their lives

Hotel guests now have the option to use “Room Occupied” signs instead, but this doesn’t prevent housekeeping or maintenance staff workers from entering rooms daily, or at-will. According to the Orlando Sentinel, people who would like to contest hotel staff entering their rooms will have to coordinate on an individual basis.

In light of the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, in which gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people — and later himself — and injured over 500, similar policies have been implemented in several Vegas hotels. Paddock’s large arsenal of several guns, including 16 rifles and a handgun, and thousands of rounds of ammunition remained undiscovered in his Mandalay Bay hotel room prior to the massacre — he had hung a “Do Not Disturb” sign on his door.

Disney declined to clarify whether or not the changes are a direct response to the shooting, but it told the Sentinel that the updates were made after considering “a variety of factors, including safety, security and the guest experience.”

RELATED: The Justice Department just made a big announcement on a key part of the Las Vegas massacre