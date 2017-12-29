The controversial Drexel professor who, on Christmas Eve a year ago, tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide,” will be leaving the university, he announced.





However, George Ciccariello-Maher isn’t blaming himself and his inflammatory social media offerings for being at the root of the troubles he’s faced at the Philadelphia school. The associate professor of politics and global studies is blaming a year-long campaign by a right-wing “internet mob” for alleged “harassment.”

He said he will leave Drexel at the end of this year in a statement he issued Thursday on Twitter.

After December 31st, 2017, I will no longer work at Drexel University. pic.twitter.com/bAM37dbv1q — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) December 28, 2017

The professor wrote: “I will no longer work at Drexel University. This is not a decision I take lightly; however, after nearly a year of harassment by right-wing, white supremacist media outlets and internet mobs, after death threats and threats of violence directed against me and my family, my situation has become unsustainable. Staying at Drexel in the eye of this storm has become detrimental to my own writing, speaking and organizing.

His statement went on to read: “In the face of aggression from the racist Right and impending global catastrophe, we must defend our universities, our students, and ourselves by defending the most vulnerable among us and by making our campuses unsafe spaces for white supremacists.”

Ciccariello-Maher has indeed brought plenty of attention to himself and Drexel with controversial and often inflammatory tweets on various national issues. He was placed on administrative leave for his tweet regarding the Las Vegas massacre in which 58 people were gunned down. The professor blamed it on the “narrative of white victimization” and “Trumpism.”