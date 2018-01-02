Menu
A Pennsylvania inmate attempted to argue that the synthetic marijuana correctional officers discovered in his rear end wasn’t his — and it went over exactly as expected in court.


A corrections officer testified that he ordered Edwin Wylie-Biggs to strip search after seeing another inmate pass him something. When Wylie-Biggs spread his butt cheeks apart, “a clear plastic bag containing a small blue balloon could be seen sticking out of his rectum.” Officials tested the substance after he took it out of his buttocks, and it came back positive as K2.

This May 21, 2012 photo shows a packet of K2, synthetic cannabis product. New Zealand in July 2013 passed a new law to regulate the rapidly expanding market for synthetic drugs. If the drugs pass rigorous clinical trials, they can be sold to anyone over the age of 18 but not in supermarkets, convenience stores or gas stations. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs, NZ Herald) NEW ZEALAND OUT, AUSTRALIA OUT

In April, Wylie-Biggs, who is currently serving a prison sentence for unrelated crimes, was served with an additional three to six years in prison for having contraband material. However, he attempted to appeal the extra time by arguing that the state didn’t provide sufficient evidence that the K2 found inside his own body was actually his. The court, on the other hand, concluded otherwise last week and determined that the state did in fact prove he was in possession of an illegal substance.

Wylie-Biggs was serving a two-to-four year sentence after surviving a 100-foot fall off of a bridge in Pittsburgh while running from police back in 2014. He pleaded guilty that August to several charges, including possession of heroin with intent to sell and recklessly endangering another person. Two years prior, he pleaded guilty to another slew of charges after leaving a half-way house, refusing to surrender to police and claiming to have a gun and hostages inside his girlfriend’s home. No one was hurt, and police did not locate a gun in the house.

He was being held at State Correctional Institute Fayette when guards found the K2 in his butt, but he has reportedly since been relocated to State Correctional Institute Dallas.

