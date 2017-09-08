Instead of the Colonel’s recipe, these KFC thieves ran off with 300 gallons of used oil

Forget 11 herbs and spices — thieves made off with 300 gallons of used cooking oil Tuesday from a KFC restaurant.

“It is often sold on the black market because it is used for biofuels,” Steve Klein, assistant chief of operations for the Fond du Lac police told the Fond du Lac Reporter. “My understanding is it is used as an alternative fuel for vehicles, or thieves will deliver them to refiners on the black market as well.”

RELATED: Fox News parts ways with Eric Bolling as former stars scandal unfolds.