An elderly man shot and killed one of two intruders at his home early Friday morning in Ellport, Pennsylvania, police said.
The 85-year-old man, Don Lutz, was confronted by the intruders about 1:30 a.m. at his Jamison Avenue home, authorities said. An altercation followed.
“I just fired one. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him,” Lutz said. “They jumped me and we both went on the floor. I scuffled with them on the floor and the one guy rolled over dead and the other guy, he jumped up and went out the door.”
Police are searching for the second intruder who ran off.
“The other one, maybe the bullet hit him, too. I don’t know. I hope so,” Lutz said.
Lutz said he keeps his gun under his pillow. He’s a little sore, but otherwise in good spirits after the ordeal.
Investigators believe Lutz might have been targeted.