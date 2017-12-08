An elderly man shot and killed one of two intruders at his home early Friday morning in Ellport, Pennsylvania, police said.





The 85-year-old man, Don Lutz, was confronted by the intruders about 1:30 a.m. at his Jamison Avenue home, authorities said. An altercation followed.

“I just fired one. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him,” Lutz said. “They jumped me and we both went on the floor. I scuffled with them on the floor and the one guy rolled over dead and the other guy, he jumped up and went out the door.”

PIC: 85 year old man who shot & killed intruder is in good spirits, said "God was with him" & he is "a little sore" after a scuffle with intruders. He told us he keeps his gun under his pillow. 2nd suspect still on the run @WPXI https://t.co/PmYuqenocL pic.twitter.com/R25S0ITPwF — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) December 8, 2017

Police are searching for the second intruder who ran off.

“The other one, maybe the bullet hit him, too. I don’t know. I hope so,” Lutz said.

Lutz said he keeps his gun under his pillow. He’s a little sore, but otherwise in good spirits after the ordeal.

Investigators believe Lutz might have been targeted.