Investigators say a street sweeper driver was inspecting his machine when tragedy struck

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was hit and killed by his own street sweeper early Thursday, officials said.

A witness told WSBTV.com the driver of the sweeper had equipment issues and pulled into a QuikTrip on Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive.

The driver was partially pinned between the hydraulic arm and the hopper of the truck, the news station reported.

The vehicle was still running when it was found by a construction worker.





Investigators believe the man was attempting to identify or correct a mechanical issue at the time of the incident.

Gwinnett firefighters freed the driver, who has been removed from the scene. His name has not been released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is on the scene of the deadly incident.

The street sweeper belongs to Rhino Services in Coweta County. The company declined to comment.