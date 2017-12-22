Menu
His name isn’t Skeletor, and it most certainly wasn’t Halloween; however, Corey Hughes surely put a fright into California’s Central Valley when the man with the skull-like face tattoo escaped from a San Joaquin County Sheriff Office’s work crew last month.


Authorities finally got Hughes back in custody Thursday morning. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Hughes was at a residence in the city of Stockton, according to a Stockton Police Department post on Facebook.

When officers arrived at the residence, they set up around the perimeter and then knocked on the door. When no one answered, a Stockton Police K9 was sent inside the residence, and Hughes was taken into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Hughes was serving time for a weapons offense.

He went missing from the work crew on Nov. 27 even though he had been scheduled for release in February. He was being housed at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm.

It took police nearly a month to capture this fugitive with a skull-like tattoo on his face
Jeffrey Caplan
