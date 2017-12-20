Menu
About 500 mineworkers are set to lose their jobs thanks to a new round of major layoffs in Kentucky.

RELATED: EPA kills Obama-era emissions policy, but it still might not save coal country


The Office for Employment and Training has announced two Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices that will take effect mid-February.

Armstrong Coal in Madisonville will lay off 427 of its employees at all facilities in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Thoroughfare Mining will be permanently laying off all 99 employees at the Survant Mine in Central City, Ken.

It accounts for 526 lost jobs between the two companies.

RELATED: Right on schedule, John Oliver is getting sued by a major coal company

Meanwhile, the industry is seeing downsizing across the nation. In November, a Bastrop County, Texas, power plant/mine announced it would shut down, resulting in nearly 400 layoffs.

It’s tough times ahead for coal miners in Kentucky thanks to a new round of layoffs AP File Photo/David Goldman
