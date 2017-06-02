Ivanka Trump got a harsh reaction after tweeting her support for LGBTQ rights

June 1 has come and gone, and President Donald Trump did not make sort of proclamation that it was LGBTQ Pride month. For the previous eight years, President Barack Obama used June 1 as a way to honor LGBTQ Americans. President George W. Bush passed on the tradition that President Bill Clinton started in the 1990s.
Despite Trump’s lack of a statement on gay rights, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, sent out messages of support for LGBTQ Americans.
It did not go well.
“Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful
#Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community,” Trump wrote.
“I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.”
Countless Twitter users took the chance to call out Ivanka for what they believe has been a “complicit” reaction to her father’s presidential policies.
“Name one true friend you have in this world, straight or gay,” a Twitter user wrote.
“Then why’d you support anti-gay Mike Pence?” another added.
Among the many people who called on Trump to do more for the country and LGBTQ community was actor Tituss Burgess. The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” star kept his message to the first daughter short and sweet.
“Are u serious???”