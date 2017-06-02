Ivanka Trump got a harsh reaction after tweeting her support for LGBTQ rights

June 1 has come and gone, and President Donald Trump did not make sort of proclamation that it was LGBTQ Pride month. For the previous eight years, President Barack Obama used June 1 as a way to honor LGBTQ Americans. President George W. Bush passed on the tradition that President Bill Clinton started in the 1990s.

Despite Trump’s lack of a statement on gay rights, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, sent out messages of support for LGBTQ Americans.

"It did not go well."





“Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful # Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the # LGBTQ community,” Trump wrote.