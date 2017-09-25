Jared Kushner’s Hillary Clinton moment is turning heads

Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner used his personal email address to conduct government affairs, according to multiple reports.

Kushner has been corresponding with White House officials though a private account since December, Politico reports. About two dozen emails verified by Politico show that former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and spokesman Josh Raffel have all sent emails to Kushner’s private account.

“Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business,” said Kushner lawyer Abbe Lowell, CBS News reports. “Fewer than a hundred emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account.” Kushner’s personal emails were usually sent to his private email account by others, Lowell added, while non-personal emails were usually forwarded to his White House email account.





A similar revelation helped sink Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid after Trump hammered her over use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. Chants of “lock her up” regularly broke out during Trump rallies.

“I am not going to chant LOCK HIM UP,” California Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted, “But I will ask again, why does Jared Kushner still have a security clearance?”

