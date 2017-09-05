Jeff Sessions to announce whether the White House will stand by DACA

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning on the administration’s decision to roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It is better known as DACA.

There have been reports that President Donald Trump will end the Obama-era program if Congress cannot come up with an immigration law plan within six months, multiple media outlets have reported.

RELATED: Now we know what Barack Obama wrote in his Oval Office welcome letter to Donald Trump





There are about 800,000 people who could be deported, since they entered the U.S. illegally as children, ABC News reported.

The decision to stop the DACA program has come under political fire since Trump took office, ABC News reported.

He had pledged during the campaign to stop DACA immediately, the New York Times reported. Since he took office, Trump seemed to soften his political rhetoric and said that the Dreamers, whom he called “absolutely incredible kids,” deserve compassion. Recently, though, advisors have been vocal in telling the president to stop the program. Sessions told President Trump that DACA is unconstitutional and not defensible, the New York Times reported.

Sessions stood by the belief that it was Congress’ job to pass immigration law, not the White House, Politico reported.