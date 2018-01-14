Menu
plane Read this Next

A plane carrying 162 people slid off of a runway and nearly went off a cliff into the sea
Advertisement

Actor Jim Carrey was among those who believed he was in his final moments of life when an emergency message was sent out mistakenly warning of an inbound ballistic missile.


Hawaiians were sent into a panic on Saturday after they received alerts on their phones saying, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” After 30 minutes of fright and tearful goodbyes, a correction was issued. It was later revealed that the message was sent by mistake, thanks to human error.

Carrey, who woke up to the alert, later tweeted his frustration. He then took a shot at President Trump and congressional Republicans, saying the mistaken alarm was really a sign of what was to come.

“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning. If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination,” he wrote alongside a picture of a mushroom cloud.

@JimCarrey/Twitter

Following the initial panic, officials rushed to tell citizens the message was a false alarm.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) tweeted that there was no incoming missile.

Gov. David Ige (D) said he would consult with officials to ensure future “confidence” in the emergency alert system.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai also announced a “full investigation” by the FCC.

RELATED: President Trump turns over a new leaf on “little rocket man” in latest interview

Jim Carrey thinks the Hawaiian false missile alarm has “psychic” implications about President Trump Christopher Polk/Getty Images, Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

A school board gave a bizarre explanation after a teacher was removed from a meeting in handcuffs

A school board gave a bizarre explanation after a teacher was removed from a meeting in handcuffs

Seattle’s sugary drink tax could go statewide, and it’s jacking up prices in a huge way

Seattle’s sugary drink tax could go statewide, and it’s jacking up prices in a huge way

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement