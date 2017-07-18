Joe Scarborough compared Sean Spicer to the Soviets after an error-laden press briefing

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough had a lot to say about White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Spicer held another bizarre press conference.

On Monday, Spicer held an off-camera briefing with members of the press that puzzled many in the audience and at home.

Spicer seemed out of the loop during his Monday briefing, which was filled with narratives from the White House they had since moved on from.

Scarborough thought this reminded him of former spokesmen for the Soviet Union.





“I’m glad that the topics to Russia because it actually reminds me. Sean Spicer yesterday […] you’ll remember what we used to hear from the old Soviet Union spokespeople. They would come out and say things that had already been disproven, that the whole world knew had been disproven,” Scarborough said.

“Like an old Soviet propagandist, you have White House people going out and actually quoting something that was proven to be a falsehood eight, nine, 10 days ago.”

