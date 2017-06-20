John McCain released a statement accusing Kim Jong-un of murdering Otto Warmbier

University of Virginia Student and 21-year-old Otto Warmbier passed away on Monday, only days after he was released to the care of his family in the United States from a North Korean prison. Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in 2016 after he was accused of trying to steal a propaganda poster while on a school trip.

When Warmbier was returned to his family, he was comatose.

Many were shocked by the news of his death, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

McCain shared his condolences to the family in a press release.

“I was saddened to learn about the death of Otto Warmbier today following his unjust imprisonment and torture in North Korea,” he said. “I send my heartfelt condolences to Otto’s family and friends as they grieve this tragic loss.”

McCain used the rest of his statement to criticize North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and the North Korean government: