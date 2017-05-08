Judge Jeanine is already sick of seeing Hillary Clinton and wishes she’d get back to the woods

In her “Opening Statement” segment on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine” program Saturday night, Jeanine Pirro criticized Hillary Clinton for playing the “poor me” card. Pirro also said that the former Democratic presidential candidate was continuing to make excuses for her election loss last November. Pirro also took some shots at former President Bill Clinton during her monologue.

“We’ve had it with you Clintons claiming victimhood,” Pirro said, after Hillary Clinton told an audience she would have been president if the election came before FBI Director Jim Comey sent a letter to Congress in October.





Pirro added that since the former first lady previously took responsibility for her loss, she should stop blaming “boogeymen” such as Comey and others.

“Hillary, snap out of it,” Pirro said on “Justice.” “You’re a two-time loser who lost because you were a lousy candidate.

“The two of you haven’t followed the rules since the day you both showed up in your bell bottoms in Arkansas,” Pirro said. “You’re a loser, Hillary. Face it. Face it. And get back in the woods.”