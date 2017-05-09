Judge makes huge decision on Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction

Aaron Hernandez, the late former New England Patriot who killed himself in prison has legally been exonerated of a crime he was convicted of. Hernandez was convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd and was appealing his sentence when he died. Because he did not complete the appeals process, in the eyes of the court, he is not guilty.

“Bristol Superior Court E. Susan Garsh issued the ruling Tuesday, citing a legal principle called abatement ab initio, which allows for convictions to be voided when a convicted person dies before their appeal is heard,” the Boston Globe reported on Tuesday.





“She said the interests of justice did not “warrant a departure” from the abatement doctrine.”