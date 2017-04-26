Judge puts father who overdosed in front of his daughter on blast for his behavior

After Charles Dove, 45, overdosed in front of his nine-year-old daughter, Judge Fanon Rucker, who sentenced him for endangering a child, tore into him on Monday and wondered why a father would ever do heroin with his child around.

“I can’t handle that my child is going to look at me in 10 years, in 15 years, in 20 years if I’m still around, and say, “What happened to the father I was supposed to have?” Rucker said, imagining Dove’s daughter asking that question one day.

RELATED: As a 14-year-old performed her daily chores, she made a grim drug-related discovery





Dove pleaded no contest after he and his wife overdosed in front of their daughter while driving and caused her to have to call 911 to save their lives. He was sentenced to twelve months in jail and blamed his criminal record on his addiction, saying, “Everything I’ve done has been because of addiction.”

“A great program, the most effective program doesn’t mean a thing if the person doesn’t want to take advantage of it,” the judge responded, urging him to take responsibility for his actions.

In the heartbreaking recording of Dove’s daughter’s 911 call, the operator asked her if she could wake them up, to which she replied, “No, they died and they won’t wake up.” She was able to identify landmarks to lead police to their location, where they revived Dove and his wife with Narcan.

Dove’s wife was charged with endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence, refusal of a chemical test and possession of an open container, and her case is ongoing.

RELATED: A former cheerleader filmed overdosing in her car says it was the best thing to ever happen to her