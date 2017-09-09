Jury indicts mom who gave thumbs up in court after allegedly killing her husband and kids

Isabel Martinez has been indicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the stabbing deaths of her husband and four children. Martinez is also accused of stabbing one of her daughters, who survived and is now in the care of extended family.
Police found the bodies of 33-year-old Martin Romero, 10-year-old Isabela Martinez, 2-year-old Axel Romero, 7-year-old Dacota Romero and 4-year-old Dillan Martin-Romero on July 6 in the Loganville mobile home they shared. Diana Romero, age 9, was also found with stab wounds. Martinez called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. and had cuts on her wrists when officers arrived, according to police.
Martinez was indicted Sept. 7 on five murder charges, one aggravated assault charge and one third-degree cruelty to children charge. The cruelty charge resulted from Diana Romero allegedly witnessing her mother killing her father and siblings.
Martinez has been described by family and neighbors as depressed about her father’s passing in the weeks before the killings. Martinez could not attend her father’s funeral in Mexico and worried that he would go to hell because he practiced witchcraft, her brother-in-law, Orlando Romero, told the AJC.
Martinez is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.
