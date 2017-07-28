Kathy Griffin celebrates after John McCain casts the decisive vote to uphold Obamacare

Early Friday morning as most Americans had given up on watching the senate healthcare vote live, Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) stood up against his Republican colleagues. Along with Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, McCain voted with his Democratic colleagues against passing a bill that would have dismantled the Affordable Care Act.

After his decisive “no” vote, McCain was praised up and down social media by liberal personalities who don’t often agree with the cancer-stricken senator, including comedian Kathy Griffin.

Democracy worked tonight… barely. Whew! #skinnyrepeal. FYI, Mitch McConnell is lying through his turtle teeth right now pic.twitter.com/Yt73DlQpkP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

“Democracy worked tonight… barely. Whew! # skinnyrepeal. FYI, Mitch McConnell is lying through his turtle teeth right now,” Griffin wrote on Twitter.

Later in the evening, Griffin posted a photo of Republican politicians, including President Donald Trump looking surprised.

Here's your much needed laugh. Enjoy it. You've earned it. https://t.co/fGF9wJL2s3 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

Griffin’s comments come several weeks after she was publicly dragged for participating in a photo shoot in which she held a decapitated head that was made to look like President Trump.