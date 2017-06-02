Kathy Griffin has been ripping into President Trump for years

Throughout her career, comedian Kathy Griffin has made a for herself out of shocking, goofy, and oftentimes, lowbrow humor. The self-proclaimed “D-List” celebrity ruffled feathers this week by posing for a photo with a bloody doll head that looked like President Donald Trump. Griffin’s piece of social commentary was immediately ransacked as distasteful by conservatives and liberals, and she apologized for the piece within hours of

In the days since the photo went live, Griffin has lost paid TV and comedy gigs, earned the ire of the Trump family and watched a new chapter of her biography get published in real time. Though she never did anything as vulgar and profane as her bloody Trump stunt, Griffin’s critiques of the president of the United States have been consistent throughout the back half of her career.





“Oh, fuck off,” Griffin repeatedly says to Trump in a 2016 video that criticized his presidential campaign.

“Fuck off, you piece of shit!”

Earlier in the year, Griffin told The Huffington Post that she had some incredible stories about President Trump that she never realized would ebe part of her act.

“Even though he’s the Republican front-runner, I will be telling these Donald Trump stories that I’ve been keeping in the coffer because nobody really cared, ” Griffin said. “So, no, never in my wildest dreams did I think that the guy I run into on this red carpet or this party, or the guy I sat next two at the fucking Larry King Birthday Celebration is someone I would ever put in my act. Everyone knows he’s fucking nuts and that was that.”

In December, Griffin said that she would deliver verbal a beat down to President Trump and his son Barron.

“So I’m happy to deliver a beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron,” Griffin told Vulture. “You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I’ll go direct[ly] for Barron. I’m going to get in ahead of the game.”

On Friday, Griffin opened up about the backlash she has received since the publication of the photo and the hatred she has for the president.