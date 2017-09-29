Kathy Griffin maintains she “didn’t do anything wrong” with her beheaded Trump photo

Despite holding a tearful press conference in which she apologized for her photo shoot with the fake, bloody, severed head of President Trump, Kathy Griffin is making sure everyone knows she’s not actually sorry for the stunt.

“I took a picture that you or anyone of your friends could make,” she told the Guardian in a new interview. “I put it online and was under federal investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the President of the United States of America. I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s insane and I truly believe if it happened to me it could happen to you.”





“I will not be convinced this was not a straight-up case of sexism and ageism. I really think Trump went for me because I was an easy target,” she continued. “I will openly accuse the President of the United States of human rights violations.”

Following the incident, CNN fired Griffin from co-hosting their New Year’s Eve show, which had been a tradition for years. The remaining dates on her comedy tour were also cancelled as venues no longer wanted to be associated with the comedian.

Prior to speaking with the Guardian, Griffin told Australia’s “Sunrise” last month, “I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion.”

