A 23-year-old teacher with the world in front of her is going to have to re-evaluate her future after she was arrested and charged on Wednesday with two counts of "taking indecent liberties with a student."





The Concord Police Department says they began their investigation after they were alerted of a “potential inappropriate consensual relationship” between Katherine Ross Ridenhour and one of her students at Cox Mill High School in North Carolina, WCNC reports. Investigators discovered probable cause for an arrest, showing that Ridenhour may be involved with a 17-year-old student. She was taken to the Cabarrus County Magistrate.

The Cabarrus County School website has already deleted her page, but before it was taken down, she noted that the 2017-2018 school year is her second as a teacher at Cox Mill High School and that she attended the famed Christian college, Liberty University.

According to her LinkedIn page, Ridenhour graduated from Liberty in 2016 with a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences. At Cox Mill, she was a cheerleading coach and culinary teacher. While at Liberty, she writes that she was a model student, even taking a 2-month-long missions trip to Uganda and leading a Vacation Bible School in the African nation in 2014.

Concord is a small town just outside the city of Charlotte and about fifty miles from the South Carolina border. WBTV reports that police were notified of the relationship on Monday.

According to the North Carolina state penal code, “taking indecent liberties with a student” is defined as a teacher or coach at any age “who is at least four years older than the victim … willfully committing or attempting to commit any lewd or lascivious act with the student.” If the teacher is married to the student, the law does not apply — it’s defined as a Class I felony. It’s unclear what evidence investigators uncovered, but generally, authorities seek incriminating contacts between the teacher and victim before making an arrest.

While the charges may be daunting, there’s a pretty good chance that Ridenhour will escape any jail time. In early November, Texas teacher Emily Rogers escaped with only a decade of probation though she was facing up to forty years in prison. Like Ridenhour, Rogers and her victim were close in age — she was only 22 years old when she sustained an improper relationship with an 18-year-old student.

And the allegations against the North Carolina teacher are certainly not the worst we’ve seen; 25-year-old Jessie Goline from Arkansas was charged with engaging in four relationships with her students.

When Rare reached out to the Concord Police Department, they declined to state whether Ridenhour has retained an attorney. Cox Mill High School declined to comment.