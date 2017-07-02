Keith Olbermann calls for 25th Amendment action after President Trump’s latest headline-making tweet

Water shall always be wet, fire shall always be hot, and Keith Olbermann shall always call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked after President Donald Trump does something inflammatory.

Olbermann repeated his argument this weekend after President Donald Trump posted a video of himself beating down the CNN logo. The video was a doctored clip of when President Trump once appeared on a WWE show.

“The @ vp and the cabinet of @ realDonaldTrump need to invoke Article 4 of the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, today, or resign,” Olbermann tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The @vp and the cabinet of @realDonaldTrump need to invoke Article 4 of the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, today, or resign. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 2, 2017 Resign, now, or be forced from office. You have no place in a freedom-loving country. https://t.co/dXq1EgeC0X — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 2, 2017 “Resign, now, or be forced from office. You have no place in a freedom-loving country,” Olbermann tweeted earlier in the day.

Olbermann was not the first prominent liberal to call for 25th Amendment action this week. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) explained her thoughts on the 25th on Fox Business.