Keith Olbermann calls for 25th Amendment action after President Trump’s latest headline-making tweet

Water shall always be wet, fire shall always be hot, and Keith Olbermann shall always call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked after President Donald Trump does something inflammatory.
Olbermann repeated his argument this weekend after President Donald Trump posted a video of himself beating down the CNN logo. The video was a doctored clip of when President Trump once appeared on a WWE show.
@vp and the cabinet of @realDonaldTrump need to invoke Article 4 of the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, today, or resign,” Olbermann tweeted on Saturday afternoon.
“Resign, now, or be forced from office. You have no place in a freedom-loving country,” Olbermann tweeted earlier in the day.
