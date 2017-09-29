Kelly Ripa cracks up fans with throwback photo for the ages

Two days after Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll challenged celebrities to post photos of their awkward teenage years, TV star Kelly Ripa got in on the action. Colbert and Kroll are pushing the “#PuberMe” campaign to help out Puerto Rico.

For every celebrity who posts a photo of their awkward self Colbert’s Americone Dream Foundation will donate $1,000 to One America Appeal, a charity founded by the five living ex-presidents.

Kelly Ripa joined the effort by posting a photo of herself from 1983.

“#tbt circa 1983. Jacquie Maloney (aka Laverne and me from Cats) at the Berlin community school Halloween dance. Yes I’m holding my tail. Deal with it! 👻🎃💋😺 #puberme,” Ripa wrote on Instagram.





RELATED: John McCain says doctors are grim, but he’s still got something to celebrate

#tbt circa 1983. Jacquie Maloney (aka Laverne and me from Cats) at the Berlin community school Halloween dance. Yes I’m holding my tail. Deal with it! 👻🎃💋😺 #puberme A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Ripa’s photo is hardly the first time she has showcased a throwback photo. A recent post from Ripa showed off an early photo of her and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos.