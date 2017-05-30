Kellyanne Conway explains why she thinks people are sick of cable TV hosts in an interview with Fox News

In a Monday morning interview with Fox News, White House strategist Kellyanne Conway brushed back allegations that President Donald Trump and his administration had improper contact with the Russian government.

.@KellyannePolls reacts to claims that Jared Kushner tried to open 'back channel' with Russians pic.twitter.com/HDLsIBV7JR — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017

“I cannot comment on any of that because there is no reason to, frankly,” Conway said on Fox & Friends.

“This entire thing is just a rush to judgment. We have been talking about this for about 8 months and yet…it’s a lot easier to scream Russia, Russia, Russia every day.”





Conway also discussed a recent clip in which CNN host Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes while conducting an interview with Conway. Conway explained that when Trump surrogates go on TV, they often aren’t treated with the same respect as other guests.

.@KellyannePolls: We're always being told by people who've never worked in the White House, let alone this White House, what's going on here pic.twitter.com/uFFTCOZPem — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017

Conway referred to the phenonenom as being “Trumpist,” in the same vein that someone would call something “racist” or “sexist.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Conway condemned cable TV hosts for their unending “quest to go viral.”

“People are looking for the news,” Conway explained of the American public.

“They’re not looking for conjecture, they don’t care that something goes viral.”

