He pretended to be a cop and conducted traffic stops until he pulled over the wrong car

A 24-year-old Kentucky man was arrested for a Saturday incident where he pretended to be a police officer, conducting traffic stops and, eventually, pulling over the wrong car with an actual cop behind the wheel.

Brandon Hurley appeared in a Louisville courtroom Wednesday where he was arraigned on charges of impersonating a police officer and wanton endangerment. Hurley, a native of Prospect, Kentucky, was driving down the highway when he did a U-turn and pulled up behind an off-duty officer. He then flipped on a set of flashing lights in his car and began honking his horn, WLKY reports. Thinking he may be in trouble, the officer pulled to the shoulder.





Hurley approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and asked the officer “do you know how fast you were going?” and accused him of driving over a curb.

In reading the arrest warrant, Judge Sean Delahanty remarked, “That’s some bad — that’s just some bad luck, right there.” And in another luckless twist, Delahanty noted, “The officer believed he recognized defendant from high school,” remarking, “which is another bad break.”

The officer was a member of the Louisville Metro Police Department, and when he asked for Hurley’s identification, the 24-year-old identified himself as a Jefferson County officer. The off-duty cop continued trying to figure out what was going on and asked for Hurley’s badge number. At that point, the faux boy-in-blue climbed back into his car and drove off in the opposite direction, CBS reports.

As Hurley was leaving, the real cop scribbled down his license plate number. And, it turns out that Hurley and the off-duty officer actually did go to the same high school.

Delahanty released Hurley and scheduled his next appearance for Nov. 21. He also ordered that Hurley turn over the flashing lights from his car to the court.

According to the Kentucky Penal Code, impersonating a peace officer is a Class D Felony. Hurley might have gotten off a bit easier if he pretended to be a paramedic or toll-booth attendant as impersonating a public servant — defined as essentially anything other than a police officer — is only a class A misdemeanor.