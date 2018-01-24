Following the heartbreaking shooting that took the lives of two Kentucky high school students on Tuesday, some of their fellow students recounted the chaotic event in emotional interviews.





Marshall County High School senior Kennadi Spraggs thought the first gunshot was a balloon exploded only to quickly find out it was something much more sinister, she told ABC News.

“I heard five more, and it was, like, unmistakable,” she said. “You knew it was about to be really bad. Everyone was just screaming and crying and running and saying ‘Get down.’ No one knew what to do.”

RELATED: The Kentucky high school students murdered in a mass shooting have been identified

“I thought that if you get down, there’s a chance that you’ll never get back up,” she continued. “I just took off. I ran as fast as I could. My parents had always told me if anything happens … go to the body shop across the road. At that point, my instincts just kicked in and I just ran as fast as I could out of the school.”

Spraggs went on to “thank God that [her] back was” to the shooter, a 15-year-old male student who is now in police custody, because “there’s so many people who weren’t as lucky as [she] was to be able to get out.”

Among those unfortunately unable to escape were 15-year-olds Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, who lost their lives in the tragedy. Fourteen other students were wounded by gunshots, while an additional five suffered other injuries related to the shooting.

Another student Bryson Conkwright watched in horror as his classmates, the “nicest people [he’s] ever met,” were sprayed with bullets.

RELATED: There’s an update on this morning’s school shooting in Kentucky — and a new casualty count

“I was a little to the side. I was basically in the group. I see this kid walk up. I didn’t pay that much attention to [him]. I turn back and he draws a gun out from his side and I’m like … I didn’t know what to think at all. And I see this kid draw up his gun and he just points it,” he recalled to Good Morning America. “By the time he pulled the trigger, it hit me that this kid … he’s shooting at us, he’s shooting at us and I was just sitting there in shock and watching my friends and people that I’ve known forever … just dropped. It was unbelievable.”

“Everybody was screaming, everybody was running out,” he continued, adding that a bullet grazed his hand. “It was crazy.”