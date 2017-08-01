Kim Kardashian’s selfies might cost $100 million, if a new lawsuit has anything to say about it

You’d expect Kim Kardashian to have something like the LuMee, an illuminated smartphone case that uses light to help the user take a perfect selfie. It comes in two versions, depending on how much light is desired.

She even used the product when she took a selfie with Hillary Clinton.

On the Ellen Show today Hilary Clinton talks about how she never looked better in our perfectly lit selfie! #LUMEE pic.twitter.com/6svy37T46u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2016

One version is $39.95, the other — with lights on both sides of the phone case — is $69.95.

Kardashian’s not just a proud owner, however, but a representative of the product. For over a year, she’s plugged the LuMee — and now a holder of a copyright is coming after her to the tune of $100 million, claiming that LuMee stole his idea and Kardashian is responsible for the success of the product.

A man named Hooshmand Harooni claims to hold a copyright to an “integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device,” reports TMZ. He’s suing her company, Kimsaprincess Inc., to recoup lost profits.

TMZ reports that a rep for the Kardashians says the suit has “no merit,” and is “just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong.”