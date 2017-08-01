Across the U.S.A.

Kim Kardashian’s selfies might cost $100 million, if a new lawsuit has anything to say about it

Article will continue after advertisement

You’d expect Kim Kardashian to have something like the LuMee, an illuminated smartphone case that uses light to help the user take a perfect selfie. It comes in two versions, depending on how much light is desired.

She even used the product when she took a selfie with Hillary Clinton.

One version is $39.95, the other with lights on both sides of the phone case is $69.95.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli are apparently friends now


Kardashian’s not just a proud owner, however, but a representative of the product. For over a year, she’s plugged the LuMee and now a holder of a copyright is coming after her to the tune of $100 million, claiming that LuMee stole his idea and Kardashian is responsible for the success of the product.

A man named Hooshmand Harooni claims to hold a copyright to an “integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device,” reports TMZ. He’s suing her company, Kimsaprincess Inc., to recoup lost profits.

TMZ reports that a rep for the Kardashians says the suit has “no merit,” and is “just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement