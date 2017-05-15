Law enforcement reportedly looked on as yet another Trump property was targeted by protesters

Protesters are continuing to target President Trump’s properties.

ABC News reports that a group of 200 entered the Los Angeles-based Trump National Golf Club, where they participated in a flash mob that spelled out “RESIST!”

200 members of Indivisible San Pedro form the word RESIST! Sat. at Trump National Golf Course, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. #standindivisible pic.twitter.com/QoRDWsdrkT — Indivisible SanPedro (@indivisible_sp) May 13, 2017

RELATED: An officer’s daughter has died after an argument escalated to a deadly point

New shot. 200 of Indivisible San Pedro forming letters RESIST! Sat. @ Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes.#standindivisible pic.twitter.com/02ExDuy7hb — Indivisible SanPedro (@indivisible_sp) May 14, 2017

The flash mob is reported to have taken about 15 minutes to form as the protesters sang “God Bless America.” Children were said to be among the group.





Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene. They were said to have watched from the clubhouse. No one was arrested.