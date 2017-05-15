Law enforcement reportedly looked on as yet another Trump property was targeted by protesters

Protesters are continuing to target President Trump’s properties.
ABC News reports that a group of 200 entered the Los Angeles-based Trump National Golf Club, where they participated in a flash mob that spelled out “RESIST!”
RELATED: An officer’s daughter has died after an argument escalated to a deadly point
The flash mob is reported to have taken about 15 minutes to form as the protesters sang “God Bless America.” Children were said to be among the group.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene. They were said to have watched from the clubhouse. No one was arrested.