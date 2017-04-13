Lawyers for the United Airlines passenger who was assaulted turn up the heat on the airliner

A lawyer for a man dragged off a United Express flight says he suffered a concussion and broken nose and lost two front teeth.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday that Dr. David Dao has been discharged from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery.

Dao was removed from the plane Sunday after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville.

RELATED: Questions abound after a video of a man being dragged off an airplane and the flight’s stunned response goes viral





His daughter says the family was “horrified, shocked and sickened” to learn and see what happened.

Crystal Pepper says seeing her father removed from the Sunday flight was “exacerbated” by the fact that it was caught on video and widely distributed.