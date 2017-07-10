Lena Dunham is selling her closet, including the dress she wore when she learned Hillary Clinton lost the election

Actress Lena Dunham is selling the dress she wore the night former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to President Donald Trump.

Dunham explained in an Instagram post that she was putting some of the clothes in her closet up for sale on luxury consignment site The Real Real and donating the proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

One of the items included in the sale was the Kenzo x H&M mini-dress featured in an Instagram post where Dunham admitted she cried on Lady Gaga following the election night loss.





@ladygaga let me into her vagina for safety when I cried. And that's beautiful. A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:00pm PST

The dress has already sold for $125.

Dunham, who was quite the outspoken Clinton supporter, made her wardrobe a significant part of her 2016. Dunham was seen wearing various pro-Clinton pieces while she campaigned for the candidate.