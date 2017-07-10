Lena Dunham is selling her closet, including the dress she wore when she learned Hillary Clinton lost the election

Actress Lena Dunham is selling the dress she wore the night former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to President Donald Trump.
Dunham explained in an Instagram post that she was putting some of the clothes in her closet up for sale on luxury consignment site The Real Real and donating the proceeds to Planned Parenthood.
Im cleaning out my closet by partnering with @therealreal to sell items directly from my closet to benefit Planned Parenthood. I've been lucky enough to own some truly special (often custom) pieces from innovative designers and selling items that have been worn down Brooklyn streets, on the set of GIRLS and at awards shows and book signings. Each purchase will come with a note from me that documents my experience wearing the piece. I hope you enjoy the pieces and the stories behind them. Link in bio to shop. 💃🏼🎀🛒#realrealedit #IStandWithPP
One of the items included in the sale was the Kenzo x H&M mini-dress featured in an Instagram post where Dunham admitted she cried on Lady Gaga following the election night loss.
The dress has already sold for $125.
Dunham, who was quite the outspoken Clinton supporter, made her wardrobe a significant part of her 2016. Dunham was seen wearing various pro-Clinton pieces while she campaigned for the candidate.